City hosts Spring Clean-up Day

The clean-up event is intended to allow participants to dispose of unwanted items that are not normally accepted by their residential trash hauler. Participants can enter the site off of Audrey Avenue just south of the baseball field.

Rosemount will work with J.R.'s Advanced Recyclers for collection and disposal of electronic equipment and appliances. Anyone dropping off these items will pay J.R.'s directly. Therefore, participants at the event who wish to dispose of electronics and/or appliances along with other items for which we charge should be prepared to pay J.R.'s and the city of Rosemount separately.

The price of disposal for some items is listed below. For a more complete list of electronic equipment and the disposal fee for each item please see the city's website at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us. Please contact the city's solid waste coordinator at 651-322-6005 with any questions. Please note: Only cash and checks are accepted.

The following is a small list of items accepted at the clean -up event and the associated fees:

• Intact Automotive Batteries - free

• Construction and Demolition debris - free

• Fluorescent bulbs - 50 cents-$4.50 depending on size and type

• Carpet - $2 per roll

• Appliances - $10 per item

• Computers/laptops - $15 per item

• Computer monitors - $30 - $35 depending on size

• TVs - $25 - $55 depending on size

• Tires - $7 per car tire, $15 per truck/tractor tire

• Mattresses, box springs - $15 per item

• Sofas/couches - $10 per item

• Other furniture - $5 per item

• Steel - clean - free

• Steel - light (bicycles, exercise equipment, etc.) - $2 per item

• Steel - heavy (Lawnmowers, snow blowers, etc.) - $5 per item

• Solid waste/garbage - $5 per item or $10 per pickup truck load

The event is for Rosemount residents only and is intended as a means to dispose of household quantities of items. A driver's license or other proof of residency will be required. Those with an unusually large amount of items to dispose of are asked to make special arrangements with a hauler. Any children attending the clean-up event must be closely supervised, as there are many vehicles and assorted equipment moving throughout the site. Staff will be on hand to assist residents with unloading items.

City staff reserves the right to refuse disposal of any item. Items that are not accepted at this event include hazardous waste materials (paint, oil, solvents), compostable material and yard waste. There are other sites in Dakota County that will accept these items.

Residents are encouraged to contact the city's recycling coordinator at tom.schuster@ci.rosemount.mn.us or 651-322-6005 with any questions or concerns in regards to any particular items.