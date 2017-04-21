CNC to host Hastings Area Birding Festival April 22

"This year it's an early spring, so there are many great opportunities to get outdoors and learn about birds," said Jennifer Vieth, executive director at CNC.

The festival will include activities, classes, field trips and the Youth Big Day Birding Competition. There will be a bird banding demonstration and various speakers regarding bird photography, field notes and more. The morning field trips will go to Hastings River Flats, Afton State Park or an extended trip to Lake Byllesby. The afternoon field trips will go to 180th Street Marsh, C.P. Adams Park/Hastings Scientific and Natural Area/Sand Coulee SNA or Miesville Ravine.

Festival attendees will have the opportunity to learn birding skills from Hastings area experts through various birding classes. Beginner and long-time birders are welcome to attend.

The Youth Big Day Birding Competition will go throughout the day, beginning at 6 a.m. until the awards are announced at 4 p.m. There are three age groups in the competition: 10 and under, 11-15 years old and 16-18 years old. Prizes will be awarded.

The cost to attend is $5 per person or $15 with a box lunch. For more information or to register in advance, call Carpenter Nature Center at 651-437-4359.