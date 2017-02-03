Jon Ulrich, Scott County commissioner, was re-elected chair, and Clint Hooppaw, Apple Valley City Council member, was re-elected secretary/treasurer.

In 2016, the MVTA provided 2,902,398 riders, down 2.1 percent from 2015, but the second-highest ridership in MVTA history.

Routes with the highest ridership gains in 2016 were: Route 420, which provides local service between Rosemount and Apple Valley; Route 478, express service between Rosemount/downtown Minneapolis; Route 484, express service between Eagan/Rosemount and downtown St. Paul; and Route 493, express service between Shakopee and downtown Minneapolis. These routes had trips added in 2016 that spurred the additional ridership.

The MVTA is the public transportation provider for the businesses and residents of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Prior Lake, Rosemount, Savage and Shakopee, and provides service to the Lakeville Cedar Park and Ride. MVTA also operates the METRO Red Line under contract to the Metropolitan Council.