Mail and vehicle thefts reported in Hampton
The Dakota County Sheriff's Department reported that every mailbox and unlocked vehicle in a section of Hampton was riffled through over the weekend. The affected area included Aspen, Birch, Colorado and Birch Bay streets. There are 61 houses in the area and a majority of mailboxes were found open Saturday morning.
Pat Enderlein, captain at the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, said mail was torn open and left all over the street. The crime was first reported at about 6:45 a.m. on Saturday.
DCSD recommends being diligent in retrieving mail and packages during the holiday season. In addition, they recommend a lockable mailbox if possible, using a P.O. Box around the holiday season and using shipment tracking. Trail cameras are also recommended.
Enderlein said DCSD encourages people to call them if they notice anything suspicious in their neighborhood.