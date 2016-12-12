Mail and vehicle thefts reported in Hampton

Pat Enderlein, captain at the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, said mail was torn open and left all over the street. The crime was first reported at about 6:45 a.m. on Saturday.

DCSD recommends being diligent in retrieving mail and packages during the holiday season. In addition, they recommend a lockable mailbox if possible, using a P.O. Box around the holiday season and using shipment tracking. Trail cameras are also recommended.

Enderlein said DCSD encourages people to call them if they notice anything suspicious in their neighborhood.