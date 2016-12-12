Dakota County residents interested in serving on a committee can call the county administration at 651-438-4418 for an application. The application deadline is Dec. 16 or until all openings are filled.

The Extension Committee, in partnership with the University of Minnesota, assists in approving programs, establishing the budget and evaluating staff to enhance extension programs. The committee meets four times per year in Farmington.

The Library Advisory Committee reviews and makes decisions on disputed material, advises the library director in the development of public programming for library services, develops recommended annual work plans, reviews and makes recommendations on long-range plans, and accepts gifts of up to $500 for public library purposes. The committee meets bi-monthly at various library locations.

The Personnel Board of Appeals provides the county board with impartial analysis concerning appeals filed by employees or job applicants. Board members must have 10 or more years of managerial experience or comparable qualifications. Board members may not have a contractual, commercial or professional relationship with Dakota County. The board meets for full-day or half-day hearings as needed in Hastings.

The Planning Commission reviews plans and proposals and makes policy recommendations to the county board in the following areas; transportation, transit, parks, trails and greenways, land conservation, water resources, and environmental management. The Planning Commission may review capital projects or be asked by the county board to address emerging issues that impact the physical or natural infrastructure of Dakota County. In addition, the Planning Commission considers conditional use permits in the shoreland and floodplain areas of Dakota County. The committee meets monthly or as necessary in Apple Valley.

The Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee recommends art projects for county buildings to the county board. The committee meets monthly in Apple Valley.

The Special Board of Appeal and Equalization hears appeals from property owners regarding property valuation or classification of properties. One member must be a real estate appraiser, or be familiar with county property valuation. The board meets in Apple Valley annually in June.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment evaluates and makes decisions on variance requests and appeals pertaining to the shoreland and floodplain management regulations in township areas; its decisions are the final administrative decision by the county. The board meets as needed in Apple Valley.

Visit www.co.dakota.mn.us and search "citizen advisory committees" for detailed information about these various committees, commissioner district information, and specific openings and qualifications.

Each committee requires consistent attendance for meetings. Incumbents may be eligible for reappointment. Citizen advisory committee applications are retained for one year.