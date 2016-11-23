The rollover occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and was likely weather related, Lt. Kevin Skalsky with the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The tanker blocked northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 52, detouring traffic around the city of Hampton for much of the morning.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Highway 52 was open in both directions. However, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and a HazMat team remained on the scene to deal with the ethanol spill, Skalsky said.

Complicating factors during the morning commute was a second, unrelated crash that shut down County Road 47 between Goodwin Avenue and Hampton. That tanker did not spill any of its cargo, but had to be drained before it could be removed, Skalsky said.

Across Minnesota, the State Patrol reported 277 crashes — 31 injuries and 2 fatalities — between 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. There were also 358 vehicle spinouts or other off-road incidents.

Previously

Two separate crashes involving semi-trucks have shut down Highway 52 west of Farmington in both directions and County Road 47 near Hampton.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, northbound Highway 52 is closed at Highway 50 in Hampton. Southbound Highway 52 is closed at 200th Street north of Hampton.

Traffic traveling north on Highway 52 is being diverted east to Goodwin Avenue, north to County Road 46, and west back to Highway 52.

Traffic traveling south is being diverted east on 200th Street, south on Goodwin Avenue to Highway 50, and west back to Highway 52.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's MN511.org website, all lanes of Highway 52 are expected to be blocked until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The second crash has shut down County Road 47 between Goodwin Avenue and Hampton. Traffic is being diverted along Goodwin Avenue and Highway 50.