ProAct’s “Holiday Lights Recycling” program will over drop-off locations in the area through Jan. 31, 2017.

Christmas lights and electrical cords cannot be recycled in standard, single-sort recycling bins, and can cause problems in the regular waste stream, but the material is recoverable, said ProAct Production Coordinator Jennifer Cavalier.

“You can keep your lights and cords out of the trash and recycling bins, knowing that they will be handled properly, and that the valuable material will be reclaimed and reused in new products,” said Cavalier.

The effort also helps to employ dozens of people with disabilities in Dakota and Goodhue counties, who process the cords and bulbs at ProAct’s Eagan and Red Wing facilities.

Drop-off locations and ProAct cannot accept cord adapters, battery packs, plastic rope lights or CFL lights.

There are four drop off locations in Farmington: Farmington City Hall at 430 Third St., Farmington Liquors at 109 Elm St. or 18350 Pilot Knob Road, and the Rambling River Center at 325 Oak Street.

In Rosemount, lights can be dropped off at the Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail, or Terry’s Hardware at 14635 S. Robert Trail.

For a full list of collection sites, visit the Green Guide at www.dakotacounty.us or call ProAct at 651-289- 3142.