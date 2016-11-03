DCTC ranked among best colleges for veterans

The eighth annual rankings factor in the results of Military Times' comprehensive school-by-school survey of veteran and military student offerings and rates of academic achievement.

DCTC was ranked 12th of just 24 schools that made the list. More than 500 colleges took part in this year's detailed survey.

As with all Best for Vets rankings, Best for Vets: Colleges 2017 is an editorially independent news project that evaluates the many factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families.

"We limit our list to encourage competition, and we genuinely hope this helps raise the bar for veterans on campus," said Amanda Miller, editor of Best for Vets.

Military Times' annual Best for Vets: Colleges survey asks colleges and universities to meticulously document a tremendous array of services, special rules, accommodations and financial incentives offered to students with military ties; and to describe many aspects of veteran culture on a campus. These institutions were evaluated in several categories, with university culture and academic outcomes bearing the most weight.

"Military Times" also factors in data from the Veterans Affairs and Defense departments, as well as three Education Department sources: the IPEDS Data Center, College Scorecard data and the Cohort Default Rate Database.

For the full Best for Vets: Colleges 2017 rankings, and survey methodology, go to www.militarytimes.com/bestforvets-colleges2017.