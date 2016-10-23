The project is being supported through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Through the grant awarded to the organization, an independent researcher has been hired to assist with research for the exhibit.

"Our project will have a focus on World War I, but it will not be the main focus," said Matt Carter, executive director for the Dakota County Historical Society. "We want to have this exhibit be local and personal to the residents of Dakota County. We hope people will look through their family's history and share the stories they find."

Information provided to the Historical Society will be used during the research phase. The project will attempt to provide an overview of World War I and examine what it was like living in the various communities of Dakota County.

The Historical Society is interested in World War I uniforms, diaries, letters, photographs, or ration books. If you have any questions about whether or not you have relevant information, you can contact the Dakota County Historical Society at 651-552-7548.