Open house on Highway 52/County Road 42 project Oct. 19

Project partners Dakota County and the city of Rosemount will host an open house on the project from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Rosemount Community Center.

The project will expand County Road 42 from a two-lane to a four-lane highway and replace the bridges over Highway 52. Interchange ramps will be reconstructed on similar alignments with dedicated turn lanes being added to off-ramps.

The project is designed to improve sight lines from the Highway 52 off-ramps which will improve public safety. The crash rate at this interchange is above the statewide average.

The purpose of the open house is to allow community members to review the concept and learn about the construction schedule and proposed detours. Representatives from Dakota County, the city of Rosemount, and SRF Consulting will be on hand accept comments and answer questions.

Staff members will work to complete the plan and bid documents for the project between October and February 2017, to award a contract in spring 2017.

In order to complete the project in a single construction season, traffic on Highway 52 will continue on a bypass, but Highway 42 will be closed between the ramps. Detour traffic will be encouraged to use the interchanges of Highway 52 at County Road 46 or 117th Street.

Anyone unable to attend may email comments to Jacob Rezac, project manager, at jacob.rezac@co.dakota.mn.us.For more information, visit the project website.