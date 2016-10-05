Public comment sought on Pine Bend refinery projects

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is looking for public comment on a project proposed by the Flint Hills crude-oil processing plant in Rosemount.

Flint Hills Resources wants to replace two 1960s-era coking process units and an integrated heater system with one new coking unit and a single more efficient heater at its Pine Bend Refinery. Construction is expected to begin in 2017 and be finished by 2020.

The agency's 150-page environmental assessment worksheet covers everything from wetland impact to traffic issues. Comments must be submitted in writing by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Coking is a refining process that upgrades long chain hydrocarbon molecules (commonly used for asphalt cement) into shorter chain molecules used to make higher value products such as gasoline and diesel fuels.

Replacing the two existing cokers with a new one should decrease the facility's nitrogen oxide emissions by more than 350 tons per year, the report said.

"We will be able to make more products and reduce emissions in the process," said Jake Reint, director of public affairs at the refinery.

The company also wants to update its gas oil vacuum fractionator, which lifts light gas oil out of the crude oil to produce low sulfur fuels. The more sulfur taken out of the fuel during the refining process, the less escapes into the air, when the fuel is burned, as sulfur dioxide, the main ingredient in acid rain. The updated system will remove sulfur more efficiently and increase productivity, the report said.

The third project will entail modifying its naphtha processing system. Naphtha is a solvent used to dilute heavy oil to help move it through pipelines, to make high-octane gas, lighter fluid and clean metal.

The huge cokers will be transported in pieces by barge along the Mississippi River. Therefore, the company will need to build a heavy haul ramp, widen a small portion of the road along the south side of the slip, and improve the access road for safe transport of the cokers and other equipment from the river, over Highway 52, to the refinery.

The highway will be temporarily shut down late at night while the trucks haul the coker modules across to where they will be reassembled, Reint said.

The report showed minor impacts to noise, stormwater, air quality, wastewater, water appropriation and traffic. Short-term traffic will increase moderately, due to extra construction workers coming to the site. The traffic study proposes a few changes to intersections on Clark Road, 117th Street and Highway 52.

The refinery, built in 1955, is the nation's 13th largest with the capacity to process 339,000 barrels of oil per day.

It supplies about half of Minnesota's transportation fuel and 40 percent of Wisconsin's, and is a top producer of asphalt.

The projects are part of a $750 million effort to make the plant more efficient and environmentally sound. Since 1997, the refinery has lowered emissions of pollutants by about 65 percent, Reint said.

Send comments on the project to Charles Peterson at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, 520 Lafayette Road N., St. Paul, MN 55155-4194. To view the report, go online to bit.ly/2cYvfJI.