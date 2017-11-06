District 196 School Board candidate: Bianca Ward Virnig

Family: My husband Ken and I have three children, a toddler and two children at Deerwood Elementary.

Incumbent or challenger: Challenger

How do your skills or experience set you apart as a candidate?

We began our adventure into ISD 196 as open enrollees and officially moved into the district in July. I believe that as a parent of children currently attending school in the district, my professional experience and my willingness to listen and engage the community in order to maximize our potential is what sets me apart from many of the candidates.

I am a mother of three young children who attend school at Deerwood Elementary. I work fulltime in health, safety and accessibility where I have gained experience not only in the scoping, design and construction, and maintenance of facilities but also in policy development, employee engagement, championing change and working collaboratively across complex lines of business. I am a Certified Accessibility Specialist and I recently obtained a certificate as an ADA Coordinator. Prior to that, I worked for MN OSHA Consultation and Compliance where I inspected several schools.

To learn more about my campaign, find me at — www.facebook.com/biancavirnig.

What is the biggest challenge facing the district, and how would you address it as a board member?

I think there are a lot of challenges facing the district in the years ahead including growth, funding and the achievement gap. Funding from the state has not kept up with inflation. I think as a board member it would be important to build stronger partnerships with our elected officials and other strategic partners. These are common struggles but I think the real challenge is engagement. How can we better engage parents, students, staff and more to help us achieve our maximum potential? As a board member I would listen and work hard to improve communication while asking the question — what can we do better?

What do you believe a school board member can do to narrow academic achievement gaps?

I think it's important to look at the academic achievement gap holistically while exploring contemporary research and leveraging the current strategic plan. Addressing food insecurities and focusing on how educating the whole child including their social and emotional needs are necessary for success. Closing the achievement gap requires a multipronged approach that could include customized learning and innovative programming as well as more dynamic partnerships.