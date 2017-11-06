District 196 School Board candidate: Art Coulson

Family: Wife, Laurie; daughters, Katie, a fourth-grade teacher at Thomas Lake Elementary, and Jesse, a senior at High Point University in North Carolina; both graduates of ISD 196

Incumbent or challenger: Incumbent

How do your skills or experience set you apart as a candidate?

I have served on the school board for almost 10 years. I have worked collaboratively with the community, administration, staff and my fellow board members to tackle a number of challenges, including years of flat state funding. Before my election to the school board, I was an involved parent, volunteering in the classroom and serving on a number of districtwide committees. My career has been focused on communications, first as a journalist who wrote extensively about education issues, then in government, corporate and nonprofit roles. I bring a well-rounded background in strategic planning, management and communications to the position and look forward to continuing my service to the people of the district.

What is the biggest challenge facing the district, and how would you address it as a board member?

State funding, which makes up the majority of our district's operating budget, has failed to keep pace with inflation. We continue to work with legislators to ensure adequate funding for our schools while working closely with our administrators to ensure that we keep the biggest share of every dollar in the classroom. We also take a data-driven look at everything we do in the district, from the classroom to transportation, food service and building leases. We want to make sure that every dollar that taxpayers entrust to us is spent wisely and focused on our core mission.

What do you believe a school board member can do to narrow academic achievement gaps?

We have aggressively attacked the problem in every building and in every classroom, and have started to see some progress. We will continue this work by ensuring that our workforce looks like the community it serves and by building our cultural competence. Our board has asked the superintendent to prepare hiring and succession plans so that we are intentional about filling staff positions as they come open with the highest qualified candidates who best represent the communities we serve. We also continue to invest in technology that gives our teachers the data they need to tailor instruction to each learner and to identify gaps and trends. We have invested in programs that ensure access to and increase participation in programs that prepare underrepresented students for college. We are committed to raising the achievement of all students while closing the achievement gap.