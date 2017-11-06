District 196 School Board candidate: Daniel O'Neil

Family: Four children and two nieces in ISD 196

Incumbent or challenger: Challenger

How do your skills or experience set you apart as a candidate?

As a parent and new member of the board team, I will provide a fresh perspective, make decisions using data rather than the status quo, and promote innovation to keep our schools great. With experience on the Rochester Public School Board — another large, increasingly-diverse district in Minnesota, I am trained and ready to work with staff, students and our communities to create the future together. As a leader, I am prepared to work together with the superintendent and other board members to deliver on our promise "One District, Infinite Possibilities".

What is the biggest challenge facing the district, and how would you address it as a board member?

Sound financial management is essential if we are going to be able to invest in the excellent education our community desires, we must work together to reduce costs of delivering services. With a career of experience in business analysis and innovation and having served as a Board Treasurer and Chair, I'm prepared to lead essential analysis efforts and ask tough questions. As funding from state and federal sources have failed to keep pace with inflation, the board take independent leadership in working together with staff to provide analysis to reduce costs for energy use, supplies and services while focusing our funds on student learning.

What do you believe a school board member can do to narrow academic achievement gaps?

Leading the district requires creating strategies to that inspire, challenge and empower everyone to embrace their individuality, honor our collective heritage and build on our success together. As our district grows and changes, the board must lead the effort to welcome new voices and enable creativity. We must be willing to adopt best practices including starting school later to promote learning, expanding language immersion programs, and promoting unity and understanding in our communities.