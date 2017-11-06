District 196 School Board candidate: Rebecca Gierok

Family: My husband is Dan and I have three kids: Nathan (11), Eva (9), and Owen (6)

Incumbent or challenger: Challenger

How do your skills or experience set you apart as a candidate?

I don't know that my skills and experience do as much to set me apart from other candidates as they do to highlight a discrepancy of the current board make-up. Of the seven board members serving, there's only one parent with school-aged kids and only one woman. As the mom of three kids (sixth, fourth and first grade), a full-time employee at General Mills in Logistics, and a graduate of ISD 196 — I know that I will add a fresh perspective that's not currently reflected on the board.

What is the biggest challenge facing the district, and how would you address it as a board member?

Succession planning has to receive major consideration in the short-term. We have a school board, a district leadership team, and a large number of teachers all looking toward retirement in the next decade. If we don't take the time to seek turnover on the board and thoughtfully pass on the institutional knowledge and experiences that each of these leaders has gained, then the excellence that we've enjoyed for so long as a district is in jeopardy.

What do you believe a school board member can do to narrow academic achievement gaps?

We've made great strides in bridging the achievement gap from a graduation perspective. However, I think we have more work to do in success rates beyond high school. We can do that through greater exposure to alternate paths (trade and two-year programs), ensure that they have the critical thinking, and emotional and social intelligence to succeed in a global environment — even if they don't choose a four-year path.