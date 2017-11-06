District 196 School Board candidate: Craig Angrimson

Age: 62

City: Apple Valley

Occupation: Operating engineer

Incumbent or challenger: Challenger

Family: Wife, Gail; daughter Rachel (2015 graduate at Eastview and current elementary education major at Minnesota State University, Mankato)

How do your skills or experience set you apart as a candidate?

For my whole life I have been put in leadership roles. Also, people like the way I am so personable and sociable. I can perceive what is bothering them without being intrusive. This is one problem our district has now — not enough communication with the public and getting to the meat of the issues. I have had many people reach out to me since my teachers endorsement, telling me things they want me to address when I get elected. They know my reputation of following up and getting answers to questions, followed by remedies to issues.

What is the biggest challenge facing the district, and how would you address it as a board member?

The biggest challenge is keeping a balanced budget. If the money is not there, many of our great programs will be cut or or completely go away. Our teaching staff would be cut, class sizes would rise, and many more problems would follow. We cannot constantly ask our citizens for more levy and referendum monies, even though so far we have had good luck. Eventually, people will say enough! The best way I can deal with this is keeping in contact with my friends in the state legislature. We need to assure that the per pupil dollars keep up with inflation. It took many calls this year to finally get the 2 percent finally agreed to. This funding from the state is where most of the district money comes from. There are also some new programs that our district is trying to qualify for- special ed money, that our district currently puts a lot of money into.

What do you believe a school board member can do to narrow academic achievement gaps?

I see the best way to narrow the achievement gap is by communicating with the parents of children of a diverse nature. Many of these parents don't understand what their children need to succeed. Some don't even speak English. We need to find ways to communicate better so together with the district, their children are given more help, thus leading to better grades. Also, get the student motivated to realize the earning potential as they transition to life after school. I believe this will further motivate the desire to improve their situation.