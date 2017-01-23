Search
    Dayton collapses during State of State speech

    By Scott Wente on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:29 p.m.
    Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapses while giving his annual State of the State Address in the House Chambers of the State Capitol in St. Paul, Monday, January 23, 2017. (St. Paul Pioneer Press: Scott Takushi)

    ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed during his State of the State speech Monday night, Jan. 23, getting up and walking away a few minutes later.

    It was not immediately clear what happened to him.

    When he got up, he waved and walked to a back room.

    The governor was more than 40 minutes into his annual speech in front of a joint meeting of the House and Senate when he simply fell to the floor. in front a packed state House chamber.

    When he walked into the room just after 7 p.m., he stumbled as he approached the podium. Before starting his speech, he joked that he should have done "a walk through" before the speech.

