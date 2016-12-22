Election judge honored for 50 years of service

With 50 years of service, Casey has helped oversee the election of eight governors and seven presidents in 26 general elections, as well as numerous primary elections.

When asked about what she remembers most, Casey recalled when separate colored ballots of each office needed to be counted by hand. At one small polling place in Burnsville, there were so many people in line at 8 p.m. when the polls closed that voting had to continue until 10 p.m.

"We congratulate Arlene for her dedication in this important role as an election judge, whose job it is to provide accurate and accessible elections, thereby playing a critical role in the democratic process," said Mayor Bill Droste.