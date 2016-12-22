Election judge honored for 50 years of service
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Rosemount City Council recognized Arlene Casey of Rosemount for 50 years of service as an election judge.
Casey first served as an election judge in 1966 in the gubernatorial election of Harold LeVander. She lived and served in Burnsville for 24 years, then moved to Rosemount 13 years ago where she's continued to volunteer as a judge.
With 50 years of service, Casey has helped oversee the election of eight governors and seven presidents in 26 general elections, as well as numerous primary elections.
When asked about what she remembers most, Casey recalled when separate colored ballots of each office needed to be counted by hand. At one small polling place in Burnsville, there were so many people in line at 8 p.m. when the polls closed that voting had to continue until 10 p.m.
"We congratulate Arlene for her dedication in this important role as an election judge, whose job it is to provide accurate and accessible elections, thereby playing a critical role in the democratic process," said Mayor Bill Droste.