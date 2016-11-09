District 4 represents Precincts 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7 in Rosemount, as well as areas of Inver Grove Heights and Eagan.

Unofficial results show Atkins ahead with 58 percent of the votes (14,960 votes).

Atkins was challenged by political newcomer Holly Jenkins, who hoped to bring more transparency and accountability to the board. Jenkins received 42 percent of the votes (10,761).

Atkins, who prides himself on having passed more bipartisan laws the past eight years than any other state representative, said his top priorities as county commissioner will be to "hold the line on property taxes while delivering quality roads, libraries, parks, trails, and public safety; to balance quality development with preservation of open space and woodlands; and to stand up to the Met Council to preserve local control over local decisions."

In District 7, Dakota County residents also showed strong support for the incumbent, re-electing Apple Valley resident Chris Gerlach board. District 7 represents Precincts 3 and 5 in Rosemount, as well as all precincts in Apple Valley.

Preliminary results show Gerlach winning with 74 percent of the votes (18,992 votes) with all precincts reporting.

Gerlach, a former state senator and U.S. Air Force captain, said his top priorities will be maintaining Dakota County's low and stable property taxes, maintaining the county's infrastructure, strengthening public safety, renovating Galaxie Library, and reviewing the mission and scope of the Metropolitan Council.

"We all simply want our families to be secure and have a good life," Gerlach said in a candidate Q&A published by this newspaper in October. "Safe streets, good schools, clean water, take care of the disabled. Leave the freedom of choices on the rest to us."

Gerlach was challenged by candidate Donald Post, a retired Senior Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force. Post received 26 percent of the votes (6,601 votes) in unofficial totals.