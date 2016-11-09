Incumbents leading in District 57 and District 57B

With five of 13 precincts reporting, Republican Anna Wills is leading challenger John Huot with 53 percent of votes reported in their race for House District 57B. Wills had 5,431 votes to Huot’s 4,801 votes.

District 57 includes Rosemount, Apple Valley, Coates and portions of Lakeville. District 57B includes Rosemount, Coates, and a northern portion of Apple Valley.

Results from Dakota County elections officials have been coming in slowly. At this time, no results have been reported for precincts in the city of Rosemount.