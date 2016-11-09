Incumbents leading in District 57 and District 57B
Incumbents are in the lead in races to represent the Rosemount area in the Minnesota Legislature.
In the race for the Minnesota Senate in District 57, Democrat Greg Clausen is leading challenger Cory Campbell with 54 percent of votes reported in 18 of 26 precincts. Clausen had 17,976 votes to Campbell’s 15,522 votes.
With five of 13 precincts reporting, Republican Anna Wills is leading challenger John Huot with 53 percent of votes reported in their race for House District 57B. Wills had 5,431 votes to Huot’s 4,801 votes.
District 57 includes Rosemount, Apple Valley, Coates and portions of Lakeville. District 57B includes Rosemount, Coates, and a northern portion of Apple Valley.
Results from Dakota County elections officials have been coming in slowly. At this time, no results have been reported for precincts in the city of Rosemount.