Rosemount Election Preview: Get out to vote Nov. 8

A brief listing of the local races is below. For more election-related news, including responses to candidate surveys, can be found online at www.rosemounttownpages.com/news/politics.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. There are seven precincts in Rosemount:

Precinct 1 — Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail

Precinct 2 — St. John's Lutheran Church, 14385 Blaine Ave. E.

Precinct 3 — First Baptist Church of Rosemount, 14400 Diamond Path West

Precinct 4 — Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail

Precinct 5 — Our Saviors Church, 14980 Diamond Path

Precinct 6 — Rosemount United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave.

Precinct 7 — Community of Hope Church, 14401 Biscayne Ave. W.

To find your polling location, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

Rosemount City Council

Four candidates are running to fill two four-year terms on the Rosemount City Council. Incumbents Vanessa Demuth and Jeff Weisensel are both looking to keep their seats, while Heidi Freske and Brenda Rivera are looking for seats at the table.

Dakota County District 4

Two candidates emerged from a primary election to try and fill an open seat on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in District 4, following the retirement of Nancy Schouweiler.

Retired Rep. Joe Atkins is one candidate for the seat. Atkins said he plans to stand in opposition to the Met Council's efforts to control local decisions.

Political newcomer Holly Jenkins, who is running to bring more transparency and accountability to the board, is the second candidate to emerge after a primary in August.

District 4 represents Precincts 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7 in Rosemount, as well as areas of Inver Grove Heights and Eagan.

Dakota County District 7

Two candidates are vying to represent District 7 on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners. Incumbent Chris Gerlach is being challenged by candidate Don Post.

Gerlach said a challenge for Dakota County is keeping low and stable property taxes, while maintaining infrastructure and services.

Post said he would use his business leadership experience to bring people together and seek resident input on investments and long/short term planning.

District 4 represents Precincts 3 and 5 in Rosemount, as well as all precincts in Apple Valley.

Senate District 57

Democratic Sen. Greg Clausen is running for re-election in District 57. His challenger is Republican Cory Campbell.

In a candidate survey, Clausen highlighted his efforts to work across the aisle to get legislation passed and his commitment to addressing affordability for higher education and future workforce challenges.

Campbell, a financial sales professional and first-time candidate, said his top issue is reducing the rising cost of healthcare by returning to free market principles in that area.

District 57 includes Rosemount, Apple Valley and Portions of Lakeville.

House District 58B

Incumbent Republican Rep. Anna Wills is seeking re-election in District 58B. Wills was first elected to the House in 2012. During the last session she served on four committees — Education Finance, Education Innovation Policy, Legacy Funding Finance, and Taxes.

DLF candidate John Hout of Rosemount, a realtor and former EMT, said he plans to use his experience in health care to bring people together and try to address rising costs.

District 57B includes Rosemount, Coates, and a northern portion of Apple Valley.