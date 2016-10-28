In the month before the election, we've published candidate surveys for local and state races that affect the residents of Farmington and Rosemount.

This week, we're publishing responses from candidates for the Minnesota Senate in District 57, and the Minnesota House in District 57B.

We asked all of the candidates in each race the same questions and asked them to respond in 500 words or less. Their submitted responses are published below.

Senate District 57

Republican Cory Campbell is challenging incumbent Democrat Sen. Greg Clausen to represent District 57, which includes Rosemount, Apple Valley and portions of Lakeville.

• Cory Campbell (Republican)

• Greg Clausen (DFL, incumbent)

House District 57B

Democrat John Hout is challenging incumbent Republican Anna Wills to represent House District 57B. District 57B includes Rosemount, Coates, and a northern portion of Apple Valley.

• John Hout (DFL)

• Anna Wills (Republican, incumbent)