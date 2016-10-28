Residents work hard only to see a substantial amount of their paycheck sent to the state. My priority is investing their taxes in proven programs, eliminating wasteful spending, and cutting taxes for the middle-class. As a member of the Tax Committee, I was proud to author two major tax cut provisions included in this year’s bipartisan tax bill including relief for families saving into a 529 College Savings Plan and small businesses paying commercial property taxes.

Parents and grandparents in our area have also told me they want me to continue to fight for strong schools. I’m honored to be able to lead on this issue as a member of both the Education Finance and Education Innovation Policy committees. In the 2015 session, we worked together to provide a historic $525 million increase in education funding and paired those dollars with reforms to ensure education funding focuses on student achievement.

Health care costs are also an immediate concern for Minnesotans. I pushed for major reforms at MNsure including reducing the MNsure tax that drives up the cost of health insurance. House Republicans recently proposed solutions to the crisis including tax relief to immediately soften the blow of massive increases and clear steps to increase health care choices available for families.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to the Minnesota legislature?

I'm a lifelong Minnesotan, mother, and have an extensive professional background, including several years of experience in the restaurant industry and private home-care services. As your current representative, I strive to be accessible and provide responsive constituent services. I am committed to be an advocate for taxpayers and a voice for our community.

3. What specific measures do you support to increase the transparency and reduce the gridlock of the lawmaking process?

The legislative process is open to the public and requires public hearings for bills. All bills and amendments are posted online prior to any hearing or presentation in the House or Senate Chamber. While transparency is built into the process, there is room for improvement.

While I will advocate for good ideas, I will stand up against proposals that take our state on the wrong path. Legislators must discuss differences and work toward compromise before ramming through legislation that is not ready. For example, MNsure was forced through the legislature on a party-line vote. Democrats rejected our warnings and amendments to improve the bill. As a result, Minnesotans have fewer choices and are paying higher costs for health care. I personally work hard to approach issues with an open mind and work across the aisle to find solutions.

Our community relies on safe, efficient roads. I voted for a long-term transportation plan that would have invested $7 billion in state roads and bridges over the next 10 years without an increase in the gas tax. In total, the plan would repair or replace more than 15,500 lane miles of road and 330 bridges statewide. It created a special fund called the Transportation Stability Fund that collects existing proceeds from vehicle-related tax revenues. The budget surplus reaffirms that increasing the gas tax is unnecessary; we don’t need to make family budgets even tighter in Minnesota to repair roads and bridges.

Incumbent

Party: Republican

Age: 32

Occupation: Legislator

Education: University of Northwestern, St. Paul

Family: Husband Rob and son Gideon

Civic Involvement: Active member of the Apple Valley Chamber, Dakota County Regional Chamber, ServeMinnesota Board and Bethlehem Baptist Church.