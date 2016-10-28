I have heard very clearly from the residents of our district that rising health care costs continue to present a significant challenge. Using my health care experience, along with my experience bringing multiple parties together to problem solve, I will work to bring the right people to the table to ask the right questions to address this crisis. We must focus on reducing costs for our residents without compromising quality of care. We need to look at insurance companies, health care providers, pharmaceutical companies and more to ensure we cut fraud, provide necessary services and reduce the burden for our families.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to the Minnesota legislature?

My life has been dedicated to service. For the last three decades working in emergency medical services, I have been serving people at often their worst times. Now I look forward to the opportunity to serve people in another capacity. It is time to put my experience and knowledge to work for the people of our district. I’m confident I have the experience and the strong connection to our community needed to make a difference for our residents.

I have a first-hand understanding of what families in our district face every day. I have lived here for many years and I remain a part of this great community. Having started businesses in the past, I am a strong supporter of local and small business. I believe firmly in the support of our teachers, law enforcement, public workers and all those who work hard every day for our community. I am committed to the support of our veterans, the respect for and care of our elderly population, and the investment in the future for our children. I am about efficient and effective government. Let’s get the work done!

3. What specific measures do you support to increase the transparency and reduce the gridlock of the lawmaking process?

I support allowing more access to the public and the press to improve accountability and transparency. I also believe that budget and bonding bills should not be presented in the last hour of the session. Lawmakers need to have time to look at and fully understand bills. I would favor not voting on bills until they have been on the floor with all amendments for 24 hours. I also support not having omnibus bills.

4. How would you approach developing a comprehensive plan and funding package for roads, bridges and transit?

Transportation and improving our infrastructure is not simply a metro issue; it is important for the entire state. Addressing it starts with finding a sustainable funding solution for the long term, not just the immediate needs. Because this issue is so important state-wide, I will work with representatives from outstate Minnesota as well to develop a value-based plan to ensure safe roads and bridges and access to transportation for all Minnesotans.

Party: DFL

Age: 51

Occupation: Realtor with Bridge Realty, former firefighter, EMT, and government relations specialist

Family: Wife, Angela, and three sons, Andrew, Alex and Adam, Rosemount residents since 2002

Civic Involvement: Active in church and community and has served as a volunteer youth coach and referee