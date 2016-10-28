Our community has always supported education and understand education is the engine that drives the Minnesota economy and ultimately the quality of life for all Minnesotans. By 2020 seventy percent of the jobs in Minnesota will require a degree, certificate or license. However, the costs associated with obtaining a higher education degree and resulting debt are major obstacles to many and threaten our economy and workforce needs. Minnesota has disinvested in higher education over the past three decades. At one time, the state contributed 76 percent of a student’s tuition, today 46 percent. A starting point for Minnesota is to ensure higher education affordability and limit student debt. Investments are needed to secure our future workforce needs by expanding the Minnesota Pipeline Project (a dual training partnership program sponsored by business and higher education institutions), comprehensive student loan reform, Higher Education Accountability Goals linked to funding, career and loan counseling initiatives, expanding the Minnesota Grant Program, student and parent education loan repayment tax initiatives, reforming developmental course programming and growing College in the Schools programs.

It has been an honor serving our communities in the Senate. My message: a life of service and dedication…building Minnesota’s future defines my life as an educator, community member and past four years in the legislature. I am motivated to make a difference in the lives of Minnesotans and have worked to earn the public’s support and trust. My commitment to public service, sense of community responsibility and work ethic are values I believe Minnesotans expect from their elected officials.

A reoccurring theme I have heard from community members is the frustration over the inability of elected officials to work together to address key issues which affect the Minnesota quality of life. It has been my goal as a Senator to develop relationships and build trust with my colleagues. I am a founding member of the Purple Caucus, Republican red and Democrat blue, coming together to find common ground on key issues. We meet regularly to identify and address challenges facing Minnesota families and find common ground solutions. As a result, 80 percent of my bills have Republican co-sponsors.

Minnesota has the fifth largest road system in the United States with a reported $12 billion needed for current road and bridge repair and construction. I support a sustainable, reliable long term solution which will require additional resources to address Minnesota’s transportation infrastructure needs. Vehicle rental and lease tax, registration tax and an increase investment through Trunk Highway Bonds are all options I support. Ultimately, I believe we need to consider an increase in the state gas tax and restructuring of the Counties Transit Improvement Board — CTIB program. I oppose using general fund dollars for transportation infrastructure projects. This is one time money, is not a long term solution and takes away from important general fund programs such as education.

Incumbent

Party: Republican

Age: 69

Occupation: Legislator

Education: BA Degree — Social Sciences, Augsburg College; MA Degree — Education Curriculum and Instruction, University of St. Thomas; Educational Specialist Degree — Education Administration, University of St. Thomas

Family: My wife Bobbie and I have been married for 46 years. We have three adult children, six grandchildren and have been Apple Valley residents for 35 years.

Civic Involvement: I have spent over 40 years in public service as a classroom teacher, coach, Apple Valley Assistant Principal, Rosemount High School principal and District 196 central office administrator. Currently, I serve in the Minnesota Senate representing the communities of Apple Valley, Rosemount, northeast Lakeville and Coates. I have been a member of the Dakota County Affordable Housing Coalition and the Heading Home Dakota Committee to end homelessness. I have served on the Board of Directors as Vice Chair of the Dakota Woodlands Homeless Shelter and University of Minnesota College in the Schools Advisory Board. I have also served on or directed numerous boards, committees and projects within the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public Schools and Minnesota State High School League.