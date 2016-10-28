The biggest issue in our district is the rising cost of health care for Minnesota families and businesses. MNSURE has been tried and tested and is a complete failure. It is costing hard working Minnesotans increased premiums and higher deductibles. In the short term we need to embrace the Federal exchange; however, long term we need to return to free market principles.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to the Minnesota legislature?

I have been active in many community organizations, owned a business and have first hand experience in how excessive regulation is harmful to Minnesota businesses and families. We need to improve the business climate in Minnesota so our children will have the same opportunities that we had.

3. What specific measures do you support to increase the transparency and reduce the gridlock of the lawmaking process?

I support ending last minute amendments like the Southwest Light Rail train which was never debated, costing Minnesota taxpayers millions of dollars. I support more openness and less last minute deal making between the governor and Legislative leadership.

4. How would you approach developing a comprehensive plan and funding package for roads, bridges and transit?

I support a focus on roads and bridges and increasing lanes and promoting mass transit through improved busing. We should use existing sales tax revenues towards roads and bridges and not on trains.

Party: Republican

Age: 42

Occupation: Financial sales professional

Education: Bachelor of Arts Hiram College, Hiram Ohio

Family: Married with two children

Civic Involvement: I am a member of Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce where I served on Ambassadors Committee, Chaired Golf Tournament Committee, and was Vice Chairman Board of Directors. I was a longtime volunteer at Augustana Health Care Center Apple Valley Campus and served on CORE Board (Caring Organization Respecting Elders) as Vice Chairman.