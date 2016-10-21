In the month before the election, we'll be publishing candidate surveys for local and state races that affect the residents of Farmington and Rosemount. This week, we've published responses from candidates for the Rosemount City Council, and the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in District 4 and District 7.

We asked all of the candidates in each race the same questions and asked them to respond in 500 words or less. Their submitted responses are published below.

Rosemount City Council

Two incumbents and two newcomers are running to fill two four-year terms on the city council.

• Vanessa Demuth (incumbent)

• Heidi Freske

• Brenda Rivera

• Jeff Weisensel (incumbent)

Dakota County Board of Commissioners: District 4

Two candidates are vying to represent District 4 on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners. District 4 represents Precincts 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7 in Rosemount, as well as areas of Inver Grove Heights and Eagan.

• Joe Atkins

• Holly Jenkins

Dakota County Board of Commissioners: District 7

Two candidates are vying to represent District 7 on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners. District 4 represents Precincts 3 and 5 in Rosemount, as well as all precincts in Apple Valley.

• Chris Gerlach (incumbent)

• Don Post