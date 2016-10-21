Independent Town Pages Election Guide: Rosemount City Council, Dakota County Board of Commissioners
With the election fast approaching and many voters already headed to the polls through Minnesota's robust early voting system, the time has come for a look at some of the candidates seeking public office in our area.
In the month before the election, we'll be publishing candidate surveys for local and state races that affect the residents of Farmington and Rosemount. This week, we've published responses from candidates for the Rosemount City Council, and the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in District 4 and District 7.
We asked all of the candidates in each race the same questions and asked them to respond in 500 words or less. Their submitted responses are published below.
Rosemount City Council
Two incumbents and two newcomers are running to fill two four-year terms on the city council.
• Vanessa Demuth (incumbent)
• Jeff Weisensel (incumbent)
Dakota County Board of Commissioners: District 4
Two candidates are vying to represent District 4 on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners. District 4 represents Precincts 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7 in Rosemount, as well as areas of Inver Grove Heights and Eagan.
Dakota County Board of Commissioners: District 7
Two candidates are vying to represent District 7 on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners. District 4 represents Precincts 3 and 5 in Rosemount, as well as all precincts in Apple Valley.
• Chris Gerlach (incumbent)
• Don Post