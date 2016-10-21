The residents of Dakota County face many challenges in areas of affordable housing, higher demands for social services, transportation, infrastructure investments in roads, parks and technology. The key challenge is funding these needs. As your commissioner I will work with state, federal and private funding sources to bring the resources into our county to meet the investment needs of our great community.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to represent District 7 on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners?

I was fortunate to raise my kids in Rosemount, Eagan and Apple Valley. My children all graduated from Rosemount High School. My wife and I were active in all school events and volunteered on many school projects. I was a co-leader on my middle daughters’ senior party. I coached basketball for the RAA teams when my daughters played youth sports.

My decision making process is inclusive and collaborative. I bring many years of business leadership, so I know how to bring us together. The key responsibility of a commissioner is to listen to their residents and respond to their needs. I will provide many paths for you to communicate with me and will provide you up-to-date and timely information on what is happening in the county. I will seek resident input on all major investments and include residents in long/short term planning. Together we will bring transparency to our county government.

3. Dakota County’s population is expected to grow significantly over the next decade. What role does the Board of Commissioners have in preparing for and supporting these new residents?

The county plays a key role in ensuring we maintain a high quality of life through planning for infrastructure, parks, roads and transit to meet the growth of the county. The county works with local communities in planning for growth and investment and those activities will continue and expand as the needs of the county grow.

4. What should Dakota County’s top priorities for transportation be over the next five years?

The county will have to continue to upgrade our roads through intersection improvements, turn lane bypasses and other road widening needs. These upgrades will be needed to improve safety and reduce congestion. We also, will need to complete our transit investments that are already in progress such as the Orange line, Robert Street and the Red Rock Corridor. Many solutions will be needed for both north-south and east-west traffic improvements to meet the needs of our communities.

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired business leader

Education: Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Minnesota State University at Mankato

Family: Widower, three grown daughters, a nurse, an educator, a research scientist, five grandchildren

Civic Involvement: Boy Scouts, Link, American Legion, church association working on homeless solutions