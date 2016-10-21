Maintaining our long range plans for low and stable county property taxes, and at the same time, delivering the infrastructure and services residents expect. Even with mounting spending pressures, Dakota County residents enjoy the lowest per capita property tax levy of all 87 Minnesota counties. At the same time, surveys consistently show we have maintained a high quality of life with our roads, parks, libraries, schools, healthcare options and public safety.

Another key accomplishment toward this goal was recently paying off all levy supported debt. This means that no county property tax levy dollars are used for debt service interest payments, freeing up that capacity for other critical county functions and keeping the overall tax rates low into the future. We enjoy a AAA bond rating from Moodys which very few counties across the country have.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to represent District 7 on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners?

Other experiences include previously representing our suburban area in the Minnesota State Senate and House of Representatives. In my last legislative term I served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection. I was also a U.S. Air Force Captain in nuclear missile operations.

On the Dakota County Board, I chair the Community Services Committee and lead our Legislative Workgroup advocating for Dakota County at the state capitol. Other appointments include serving as Vice Chair of our Community Development Agency, Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair of the Scott-Carver-Dakota Community Action Partnership (CAP Agency), Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Workforce Development Board and the Metropolitan Solid Waste Management Coordinating Board.

These community roots and experiences have helped me successfully advocate and improve our cities, county and state. However, aside from a simple listing of memberships and titles it is important to have the energy and passion to get involved and make a difference. I have always treated elected office as a rare privilege. Servant leadership is an important part of our American democratic experience. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community and would like to continue doing so.

3. Dakota County’s population is expected to grow significantly over the next decade. What role does the Board of Commissioners have in preparing for and supporting these new residents?

Changing demographics on two fronts — aging population and racial/cultural diversity. With regard to those of us getting older we need to be sure our county has the infrastructure to keep us near our loved ones rather than forcing a move. Low stable property taxes helps this greatly. Also, our Dakota County Community Development Agency (CDA) has been developing senior housing programs for many years and this will continue.

It is also very clear that the racial and cultural makeup of our suburban residents is rapidly changing. This brings challenges and opportunities. Dakota County works very hard and welcoming and assisting those who need help getting started and planting roots. Self sufficiency helps everyone and new families need stability, education and jobs. It’s also what our employers need — workers.

4. What should Dakota County’s top priorities for transportation be over the next five years?

Specific projects should include the Hwy 52/42 interchange for capacity and safety, completion of the East-West transit study and implementation, and transitioning from the Counties Transit Improvement Board (CTIB) to control of our sales tax dollars for local roads and transit improvements.

Incumbent

Age: 51

Occupation: Own and operate a small direct marketing and bulk mail processing business in Eagan

Education: MBA — University of South Dakota, BA — University of St. Thomas, AVHS class of ‘83

Family: Wife, Shelli, with Erica (15) and Garrett (12)

Civic Involvement: American Legion Post 1776, Chamber of Commerce, Civil Air Patrol and Boy Scout parent leader