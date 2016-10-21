Maintaining a high quality of life and affordable cost of living will be a top challenge as Dakota County works through issues ranging from transportation, to housing and social services, to parks and natural resources. For each of these, commissioners need to inform, listen, and be responsive to individuals and communities.

I would address this by prioritizing spending based on community needs, unlike recent spending decisions made by the board which were based on the availability of outside funds, such as the multi-million dollar construction project in Spring Lake Park Reserve.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to represent District 4 on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners?

My priority is to maintain a high quality of life while keeping property taxes low, and the way to achieve that is by making decisions with people, instead of apart from people. The county board makes decisions on issues which impact our day-to-day lives — transportation, housing, public safety, parks and natural resources, social services. Currently, these decisions are being made in an isolated manner by the board, or often in conjunction with Met Council and legislators. The group most often left out is the general public — the very people who live here and make our communities thrive.

Recent board decisions include exercising eminent domain for a bike trail, approving a controversial plan for Lebanon Hills Regional Park despite significant public opposition, and expensive re-construction for a poorly aligned bus rapid transit station. Our homeless population is increasing, there is concern for people who are underemployed or unemployed, and our transportation infrastructure is stressed.

Lebanon Hills is what first pulled me into county issues — and I will be a strong voice on the board for preserving our natural resource-based parks for future generations. But just as important is increasing transparency and community engagement, which will result in greater accountability and trust. I am the strongest candidate to make that happen.

3. Dakota County’s population is expected to grow significantly over the next decade. What role does the Board of Commissioners have in preparing for and supporting these new residents?

The role of commissioners is to report to residents full disclosure of details and consequences of Met Council's population grown projection, to engage in two-way open dialogue with the general public, and to then make decisions which best represent community needs and priorities.

The Metropolitan Council plays an extensive role in directing the future growth and progress of our communities, including everything from transportation to housing to water resources to regional parks. Local governments and communities are in a better position to make decisions that impact our day-to-day lives, and as such, I would support restructuring the Met Council as an independently elected body to improve their accountability and responsiveness to local communities.

4. What should Dakota County’s top priorities for transportation be over the next five years?

(1) Taking care of our existing roads/bridges. (2) Efficient public transportation systems, including expanded bus coverage to provide greater access to regional transit hubs, such as bus rapid transit stations, and to essential destinations such as grocery stores and medical buildings, and even parks. (3) Coordinated planning with cities and townships to increase pedestrian and biking alternatives.

Age: 51

Occupation: Founder of Nonprofit, Wilderness in the City; Event planner for independently owned outdoor retailer, Midwest Mountaineering

Education: MBA Finance — U of M's Carlson School of Management

Family: Married 19 years to Jeff, our children Sarah (16) and Sam (15) and dog Goldie

Civic Involvement: Served for five years on the PTO Board for Northview Elementary; former Girl Scout leader for six years; member of the 2015 Lebanon Hills Citizen Advisory Committee; Current board member for Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness.