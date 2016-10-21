Holding the line on property taxes while delivering quality roads, public safety, parks and other services is an ongoing challenge, and I have a history of successfully doing this as a mayor. During my 10 years as Mayor of Inver Grove Heights, we reduced our property taxes to the third lowest rates in Minnesota, earning national recognition for building projects and providing quality services without raising property taxes. The biggest current challenge, however, is opposing the Met Council’s efforts to impose its will on our local decisions. I have consistently and successfully stood up to the Met Council to preserve local control over local decisions. I believe the best decisions are the most local decisions.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to represent District 4 on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners?

I have a consistent record of (1) holding the line on property taxes while delivering quality, cost-effective services, (2) protecting public safety, (3) communicating well with constituents, (4) balancing quality development with preservation of parklands, woodlands and wetlands; and, (5) standing up to the Met Council to preserve our local control over local decisions. As a lifelong resident and small business owner, I know firsthand that Dakota County is a great place to live, work and raise a family, and I will work hard to keep it that way.

3. Dakota County’s population is expected to grow significantly over the next decade. What role does the Board of Commissioners have in preparing for and supporting these new residents?

By thoughtfully planning for adequate roads and infrastructure, the county board and local city councils can meet the needs of new residents while ensuring that growth does not overtax and inconvenience current residents.

4. What should Dakota County’s top priorities for transportation be over the next five years?

I learned as a mayor that our top transportation priority should always be maintaining our existing roads and highway infrastructure. Consistent repairs and maintenance significantly extend useful life, literally saving millions of tax dollars compared to reconstruction. Additionally, there are a number of individual local projects in our area that are critical, including safety improvements on various county roads and at the 52/42 interchange.

Age: 51

Occupation: Small business owner and attorney

Education: B.A., University of Minnesota 1988; J.D., William Mitchell College of Law 1991

Family: Married 24 years, wife Julia; three children, John, Tom and Katie

Civic Involvement: Mayor of Inver Grove Heights, 1993-2003. State Representative, 2003-present. American Cancer Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient 2016. School and church volunteer. Former high school and youth coach. Member/supporter of several local civic and school organizations.