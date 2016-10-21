The top challenge facing the city of Rosemount is the need for more economic development in our rapidly growing community. In order to support this type of large growth, we need to be willing to bring in additional retail and professional office businesses into Rosemount. Promoting our community could include offering incentives to prospective businesses, ensuring a workforce and a great quality of life. Growing up in a small Nebraska town, I can appreciate why some community members like the small town aspect of Rosemount. There is no reason why we cannot have both by maintaining growth opportunities in Rosemount that are currently open land while keeping the small town feel in the downtown area. This has been done successfully in other communities.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to the Rosemount City Council?

Over the years I have met with many local government officials who have reiterated the importance of listening to your constituents and ensuring they have a voice in their community. My experience in both government and community relations has helped address many issues that were resolved by listening and gaining the much needed trust that is the first step in reaching common ground for solutions to pressing issues.

Having over 25 years of management and leadership experience and a positive attitude can make all the difference in negotiating with people from all backgrounds and viewpoints to get things done. I have proven to be a strong facilitator that can bring a team together by compromise and respecting each other and encouraging different perspectives and new ideas. With so much future population growth projected in Rosemount, I am best suited to reach out to potential new business opportunities and broker solutions to some of our city's most pressing challenges, including other means to help fund the future athletic facilities.

3. Rosemount’s population is expected to grow significantly over the next 10 to 15 years. What do you think the city should do to prepare for these changes?

As vice chair of the newly formed Facility Task Force for the city of Rosemount, it is vital that we plan ahead for the significant expected growth and begin to look at all of our existing facilities (Police, Fire, Public Works, City Hall, Parks and Recreation, current schools, etc.) to see where we have the highest priority in need and evaluate these areas. If the city begins to prepare the residents for the cost of future needs and educates them as to why they are needed, then the residents of Rosemount will be more apt to buy into the future costs if they know it will help move Rosemount forward.

4. What steps should the city take to address ongoing facility and recreation needs in the community?

As a parent of kids who participated in sports, you also realize all of the positive reasons to keep kids engaged in youth sports: physical activity, social skills, self-esteem and confidence. I am convinced we should encourage investors to build a private facility similar to what we currently have with “The Pond.” A private ice rink facility would pay federal, state and local taxes on profits from patrons who voluntarily pay to use the facility vs. a municipal facility which is exempt from paying taxes and actually consume taxes if the revenue does not cover the expenses.

Age: 51

Occupation: Project Manager at Progressive Rail, Inc. with over 17 years in the transportation industry including Advisor of Community Relations

Education: Graduated with two Bachelor’s Degrees in both political science and sociology from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and will earn my Master’s Degree in public affairs in the spring from the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs-University of Minnesota.

Family: Married to Rick Rivera for over 21 years who is a captain for the Minneapolis Fire Department and an Iraq veteran. Three adult children and two grandchildren.

Civic Involvement: Vice Chair of the Facilities Task Force for the city of Rosemount; Flint Hills Community Advisory Council; Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Member; created a non-profit titled “Women on Track,” designed to mentor women in leadership roles as well as community engagement events and fundraising; raised over $50,000 for the Minnesota Military Family Foundation to help soldiers and their families and earned a WCCO “Good Neighbor Award” for making a difference in the lives of others; served on the Board of Directors for the Eagan Athletic Association prior to moving to Rosemount; United Way Campaign Chair for two years; “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” Team Leader; mission trip chaperone to New Jersey to help with Hurricane Sandy relief; chaired the Annual Congressional District Fall Fundraiser for the last two years; board of directors for Operation Life Saver; youth soccer coach; taught Sunday school for many years.