We need to increase our tax base. This requires economic development in the form of new businesses, continued growth of existing businesses and retail expansion. Rosemount needs more high quality, high paying jobs in a variety of industries. Currently, too many residents are spending their money outside of the city limits in Apple Valley, Eagan and Hastings. In order to achieve real progress, we need to do a better job of self-promoting Rosemount’s footprint and our talented workforce. We should be evaluating success stories and best practices of other metro suburbs and apply those learnings to our overall plan.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to the Rosemount City Council?

Our council needs balance and representation for all Rosemount residents. My business experience managing a large technology department and overseeing a multi-million dollar budget that has experienced increases in revenue and profitability year over year would be beneficial to the council. I’ve worked closely with Fortune 100 companies to develop solutions that bring results. My leadership skills will help drive progress the residents are hoping to see in the near future. We need to think differently and be innovative in order to attract potential business suitors. I will bring a fresh perspective and new energy to the council. Rosemount is a great place to live and raise a family. Our rich traditions emphasize the “small town” feel we all love. It’s critical we have forward-thinking council members who are strategically planning for the short and long term of Rosemount.

3. Rosemount’s population is expected to grow significantly over the next 10 to 15 years. What do you think the city should do to prepare for these changes?

We need achievable short- and long-term plans in place to address our infrastructure needs. This includes water supply, transit, police and fire departments, facilities, etc. We can do this in a fiscally conservative manner if we have progress in the area of economic development. Our goal should be to have smart growth, while maintaining a healthy community experience. Keeping more money in Rosemount benefits everyone.

4. What steps should the city take to address the ongoing facility and recreation needs in the community?

I have knocked on a lot of doors and spoken to numerous residents. The topic brought up the most is recreational facilities for all generations. There is deep frustration amongst the young families of our community. Many feel they are forgotten in the midst of new development in Rosemount. As a growing community, we need to be forward-thinking. We need to work with the city leaders and athletic associations to develop an achievable plan to support the various sports and fine arts programs. Strategic partnerships with businesses, schools and other communities need to be vetted out. This includes hosting community meetings and even knocking on doors to discuss with our residents. Rosemount is losing out on opportunities to host events throughout the year that could drive more revenue to the city. We owe it to our kids and future generations to work together to find a solution.

Age: 43

Occupation: Technology Area Director with over 19 years of experience

Education: Rosemount High School graduate, BA from Concordia University, St. Paul

Family: Husband Kyle, three boys, Payne (15), Hunter (5), Luke (4)

Civic Involvement: RHS 100 year celebration volunteer, RAAA volunteer, manage charitable functions for non-profits and private citizens