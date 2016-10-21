Our biggest challenge is to maintain our small-town feel while continuing to grow. Our population today is 23,244 and the Metropolitan Council expects it to grow to 38,000 by 2040. The city is required to update its comprehensive plan with the Metropolitan Council’s population predictions, and we are engaging citizens through neighborhood and city-wide meetings. Smart Growth is planning communities with housing and transportation choices near jobs, shops and schools, where local business are supported. We need to continue to revitalize downtown which will help to attract a hotel, which a hotel study says Rosemount can support.

2. Why do you think you should be elected to the Rosemount City Council?

I am seeking re-election to city council because I believe I have the most to offer when it comes to protecting our drinking water. I have worked for 25 years as a geologist in the environmental field mainly on issues related to groundwater aquifers and drinking water quality. We must have a plentiful supply of water to attract businesses and jobs. Providing drinking water is an important function of our city government. We have invested heavily in municipal water wells, our water distribution system and water towers. There are ways to reduce our water use through conservation, alternate water sources and to enhance recharge to our aquifers. I am the city council candidate best suited to work with staff, engineering companies and state agencies to ensure the future of our aquifers and water supply.

3. Rosemount’s population is expected to grow significantly over the next 10 to 15 years. What do you think the city should do to prepare for these changes?

We are in the process right now of engaging citizens in the updating of the comprehensive plan which is required by Met Council. This is a two-year process and will be complete in 2018. To accommodate the projected growth of 15,000 people by 2040, the city will need to add between 5,000 to 6,000 new housing units to the existing housing supply. There has already been a meeting with the residents in the southeast, the northeast and the downtown redevelopment area, which has its own task force that is meeting periodically. On Sept. 22, there was a city-wide meeting to which residents and businesses in every part of the city were invited. This planning process is important because it is cheaper to construct with a plan in place and should save taxpayers money in avoiding unintended consequences of poor planning.

4. What steps should the city take to address ongoing facility and recreation needs in the community?

This year the city started a facilities task force to make recommendations on the city-owned facilities that the city will need in the next 25 years to provide services for the expanded population. The data provided to the city council from our Park and Recreation Commission and the athletic associations show there is a need for more recreation facilities. The city will continue to work with the athletic associations to meet their need for recreation facilities. The city already owns the land to construct four more green fields at the FHR fields and for three more fields at UMore Park ballfields. We can continue to work on public-private partnerships to build indoor courts, a pool, ice sheet and walking track. There are neighborhood parks and improvements needed as well.

Incumbent

Age: 47

Occupation: State Licensed Professional Geologist with Dakota County, a State Registered Environmental Health Sanitarian and State Certified Water Well Inspector

Education: Bachelor of Arts degrees in geology and business administration entrepreneurship from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul

Family: Married to Brian for 19 years. My daughter, Shale, is a recent honor graduate from Rosemount High School and freshman in college. My daughter, Monique, is a junior at Rosemount High School and is an honor student.

Civic involvement: I am a Leprechaun Days committee member, a member of the Irishette Dance Team Booster Club, on a Rosemount High School 100 Year Celebration sub-committee, Dakota County Chamber of Commerce Women’s E Circle member, and I earned my first degree black belt at Rosemount American Taekwondo Association. I was appointed to the Planning Commission and the Board of Appeals and Adjustment for four years. While on city council I served on the Metro Cities Water Policy Committee, Rosemount Port Authority, and as an alternate board member for the Dakota Communications Center. I started the city’s Environment and Sustainability Taskforce, where I serve as a non-voting member and liaison to city council.