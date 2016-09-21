A candidate forum hosted by the Dakota County Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Sept. 15, kept the questions for Rosemount City Council hopefuls focused on business. The audience members, however, had sports on their minds.

Incumbents Vanessa Demuth and Jeff Weisensel and newcomer Heidi Freske participated in the forum. Brenda Rivera did not attend. The candidates are running for two, four-year seats.

Audience members wanted to know who voted for the failed sports facilities referendum, how the cost of sports in Rosemount can be managed and whether the Parks and Recreation Commission was involved in the referendum decision.

In May, Rosemount residents rejected a $15 million bond referendum that would have expanded recreational facilities and increased property taxes about $99 a year over the next 20 years.

Freske said she voted in favor of the referendum.

"Some of the conditions of our current softball fields and soccer fields are frankly just sub-par. The longer we wait, the more expensive it's going to be," she said.

Weisensel said it didn't matter whether he voted for it or not.

"The reality is that the Rosemount residents chose not to support what was put in front of them," he said. "I thought council had done a reasonable job in putting forth something where we could have addressed some of those concerns fairly quickly, and it was disappointing that it didn't pass."

Demuth said with a little creative thinking, council has been able to address some sports needs without raising taxes. Since she's been on council, she said the city has added four tennis courts, three soccer/lacrosse fields at Flint Hills, two softball fields at UMore park and replaced a playground.

"It's slower than a lot of us would like, but I think the majority has spoken at this point," she said.

Candidates were asked to define their strategies to keep keep residents' money for youth activities in Rosemount.

"One of the things we haven't explored is private/public partnerships," Demuth said. A study done in 2013 showed that Rosemount could support a YMCA and that 89 percent of the community surveyed were in favor of having one built in the city.

Demuth said the YMCA deal didn't work out, but she and council have been talking with another similar group that could provide the same amenities.

Freske said the key to more sports facilities lies in a broader tax base.

Weisensel said there needs to be more partnership with the school district. He said the new elementary school being built just outside the city limits was a lost opportunity for the city.

"There's only so much money that goes around and sometimes we have to wait," he said.

Candidates were asked if the Parks and Recreation Commission had been consulted for the referendum and if would they be consulted for future referendums.

"The Rosemount Park and Rec Commission was actively engaged in those discussions," Weisensel said.

Demuth said there had been "countless meetings" with several sports groups before the referendum went to a vote.

"They do have a need, it's just how are we going to pay for it? I feel like there's a divide in the community over it," she said.

Freske said communication is something the city could improve on.

"Unfortunately there was a lot of misinformation, and that misinformation led to propaganda, and that might have had an impact. The city did speak. The residents didn't vote for it, but that doesn't mean we don't try again," she said.

Other questions centered on business taxes and building partnerships.

The entire forum can be viewed on local cable channel 188 or on the Dakota County Chamber of Commerce's website at www.dcrchamber.com/voter-guide.cfm.