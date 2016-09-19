Four out of the six candidates vying to represent Legislative Districts 57, 57A and 57B are newcomers, which gave a candidate forum on Wednesday, Sept. 14 Farmington a flavor of fresh perspective, urgency and some defensiveness by the incumbents.

The forum was hosted by the Dakota County Chamber of Commerce, which means many of the questions were business-related, such as "Do you believe Minnesota business taxes are too high?"

"When we have businesses that are leaving Minnesota to open up businesses in other states, that means our business property taxes and other taxes are too high," said Ali Jimenez-Hopper (R) running to fill Rep. Tara Mack's (R) seat for District 57A.

Her opponent Erin May Quade (D) did not attend.

Senator Greg Clausen (D), the incumbent for District 57, said the state is known for its good business climate. He quoted other publications such as CNBC's 2015 list which rated Minnesota as the best state for business.

In 2016, Minnesota was bumped down to fourth place, and is rated 35th in the "Cost of Doing Business" category.

The Tax Foundation's State Business Tax Climate Index, which is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems, has Minnesota ranked in the ten lowest (or 47th out of 50 states). The Tax Foundation is an independent tax policy research organization.

Clausen's opponent, Corey Campbell (R), would like to scale back intrusive regulations on businesses and John Huot (D), opposing Anna Wills for a House seat in District 57B, said taxes were concerning, but not the only problem facing businesses.

Wills, the Republican incumbent, said business taxes are too high.

"Businesses in Minnesota are taxed twice on their property, once at the state level and then also locally," she said. "The top two percent tax increase that was passed a couple years ago under all DFL control affected a lot of small businesses that run their taxes through their personal income and that's been really a struggle for them."

Candidates were asked how they would address transportation issues and if they would support raising the metro area sales tax to help fund the light rail.

Wills does not support raising taxes. She supported finding other mechanisms such redirecting sales tax from tab fees and from rental cars and motor vehicle repairs as well as the bonding bill that had $700 million in funding for roads and bridges. "Unfortunately that bill died in Senate," she said.

Legislators and the Metropolitan Council are running out of options to come up with $144.5 million needed to secure $900 million in federal money to pay for a $1.86 billion light rail line from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie. Democrats tried adding the project to a bonding bill during the last Legislative session, but the Republican-controlled House refused to pass the measure.

Gov. Dayton wants to authorize the state to go into debt to secure the federal funding and postpone the decision until after the election, when House leadership may change.

Huot said the current leadership is not addressing the long term needs.

"We're putting a bandage in a place where we need to open the chest," he said, referring to transit and infrastructure concerns brought to light by the I-35W bridge collapse in 2007. "We have to have to find a sustainable, comprehensive funding mechanism for transportation." His solution is to have a meeting with all the "right people" and figure it out.

Campbell is against the tax and said buses are a more flexible option that can change routes as cities change.

"We need more lanes and not trains," he said. "We are spending an ungodly amount of money on a transit system which very few people ride."

Clausen suggested a combination of fees and sales taxes on vehicles that are purchased, rented or leased, license fees and fuel taxes.

Candidates were asked their opinion on the minimum wage, who should set it and how much it should be.

Wills said the minimum wage should be uniform across the state and that the current rate of $9.75 an hour is fair. "We shouldn't exceed that at this point," she said. "Even that has been difficult for a lot of businesses to absorb."

Huot disagreed. "When you have a family of five living off minimum wage, we have some concerns. I just can't see how people can support themselves on $9.50 or $9.75 an hour," he said.

Campbell felt the wage should be set by the market. "It's not the job of government to dictate to a businesses what benefits they need to offer, what wages they need to pay," he said.

Legislators passed a bill in 2014 to phase in a minimum wage hike. Large employers increased from $8 to $9.50. Small employers went from $6.50 to $7.75. The state minimum wage is higher than the federal wage, which is $7.25.

Clausen said he voted for that bill.

Hopper prefered leaving the wage rate in the hands of the employer. "If an employee isn't happy, then they should end up moving to a company that can better support their needs. Minimum wage jobs aren't meant to support families, they're meant for young adults to be able to get the job experience and workforce experience that they need later in life."

Questions from the audience covered term limits, the achievement gap and partisan politics.

Judy Finger of Apple Valley showed up to support John Huot. She has grown increasingly dissatisfied with partisan politics, specifically the recent gridlock over a bonding bill that did have bipartisan support but stalled when some lawmakers insisted it include funding for another light rail.

"We have to get funding settled for a host of things," she said. "Then the government can function like it is supposed to."

The candidates will be on their district's ballots for the Nov. 8 general election. The entire forum can be viewed on local cable channel 188 or on the Dakota County Chamber of Commerce's website at www.dcrchamber.com/voter-guide.cfm.