Council approves boost to firefighter pensions

The association manages the firefighters' pension fund. The fund will receive a $100 raise in the annual retirement benefit, so the compensation will go from $7,100 to $7,200 per year of a firefighter's service.

Back in 2015, the city worked with the association to reduce the city's annual contribution from $171,000 annually to $30,000.

"This allowed the city to reduce its levy and also lead to the development of a five-year plan whereby an annual retirement benefit increase of $100 per year would be considered up to the relief association's goal of $7,500 per year, so long as the fund was funded at 120 percent capacity," said Logan Martin, city administrator.

The association provided city staff with updated financial projects reflecting a proposal that projects the relief fund will be 127 percent funded after accounting for the increase.

Holding at least a 120 percent coverage will support future liabilities.

The volunteer, paid on-call firefighters are partially vested in the fund after 10 years of service, Martin said. After 20 years, firefighters receive 100 percent of the retirement benefit.

Currently, Rosemount firefighters are paid $10 per hour and the increase will mean the hourly salary will be increased to $12 an hour.

Rosemount Finance Director Jeff May prepared a spreadsheet for council to review and compare compensation with other Dakota County departments and metro agencies.

The spreadsheet calculates total compensation per hour by using a firefighter's hourly rate, along with the pension rate per hour. The total average compensation in the county is $30 per hour while the average for other cities is $31.15.

Farmington volunteer, paid on-call firefighters earn $10.75 compared to the proposed $10 for Rosemount firefighters. Apple Valley pays firefighters $15.35 an hour, Eagan pays $16 an hour and Lakeville pays $12 an hour.

This spreadsheet reports the total compensation for Rosemount firefighters would be $28 per hour and that falls in at 93.3 percent compared with the Dakota County average compensation.

Rosemount Council member Jeff Weisensel voiced he would like to see the city work on attempting to reduce the city's contribution to the retirement fund.

"In giving some of the instructional history for folks, I think the purpose of getting to the $30,000 and remaining flat was to avoid any future spikes and taking a few years off, and to see if there were any changes in the market, then the city is scrambling and this is an attempt to give some stableness," Martin said.

Rosemount City Council discussed the overall compensation package for firefighters and future funding of the pension fund during a 2018 budget workshop scheduled July 10 but took no action.