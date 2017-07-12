Need a license? Get it now

Online limitations actually will start Monday, July 17, the Department of Public Safety said.

During July 20-24, direct services — for those offices that are open — will be restricted to birth and death certificates, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources transactions and notarizations.

Don't bother trying to conduct business in nearby locations in Goodhue and Washington counties instead. A closed sign will greet people Friday, July 21, through Monday, July 24, at the Red Wing location, for example.

"It's not just our office, it's the whole state," manager Michele Moskwa warns. "If my door has a sign on it, don't think they can go to Cannon Falls or Rochester."

Department of Public Safety expects full services to resume Tuesday, July 25.

While the new system eventually will reduce turnaround time for transactions and ensure that customers' information has been updated in real-time, the DPS warns that customers should expect longer wait times following the update as providers adjust to the new system.

There also may be more people needing services after the various closures and limitations, Moskwa added.

More information about the update and service availability is online at bit.ly/2u5zHyX.

At a glance

Services and hours may vary among licensing and motor vehicle offices during the system replacement. Statewide service limitations are:

• Online services — Online tab renewal and other driver and vehicle services will be unavailable July 17-24. Customers are encouraged to renew their July tabs online before July 17 to allow ample time for the new stickers to arrive in the mail.

• Office locations — Tab renewal, plate replacement and title application services will be unavailable July 20-24. Driver's license, permit or identification card services will be available at some locations. Some offices may close or modify hours during that time.

• Service stations — Most stations will close Saturday, July 22, and vehicle registration, driver's license and title services will be unavailable.

Washington County

No services for vehicle titles, license plate renewal and vehicle registration will be available July 20-24.

License centers in Stillwater, Woodbury and Forest Lake will be closed Saturday, July 22.

Normal service hours will resume Tuesday, July 25.