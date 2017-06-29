City lands new public works director

Erickson is headed to Rosemount from Mounds View, where he works in the same capacity as city engineer and public works director. Erickson worked as a Northfield Public Works assistant director. He is also a retired commander for the U.S. Navy's Civil Engineer Corps.

Rosemount City Administrator Logan Martin recommended the council appoint Erickson to lead the city department. He was one of three finalists.

As the city engineer and director of public works, Erickson will provide leadership on city projects, maintenance to city buildings, vehicles, and city parks, along with managing the operation of city sewer and water utilities.

Erickson earned a master's degree in structural engineering from University of Maryland after he graduated with a bachelor's degree in engineering science from Iowa State University.