Lottery opens for plots in Rosemount community gardens

The city is making land available at Biscayne, Jaycee, Winds, and Lions Parks and at the Flint Hills Outdoor Recreation Complex at the northeast corner of Akron Avenue and Bonaire Path. Plots are available in two sizes: 10-by-20 feet for $30 and 20-by-20 feet for $50.

Demand for the plots continues to exceed the number available, so a lottery will be held again this year to determine who will be awarded spots.

An application to enter the lottery and guidelines for participation are available at http://ci.rosemount.mn.us/garden. The application must be returned to the Parks and Recreation Department by March 31. Gardeners will be notified of their plot assignment after the lottery is conducted in early April.

If you have questions about the Garden Plot Program, please contact Park Supervisor Tom Schuster at tom.schuster@ci.rosemount.mn.us or at 651-322-6005.