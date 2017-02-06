The council is looking to fill six openings on commissions that advise the council. The council is also asking for help from citizens to research environmental and sustainability issues. Commission openings for 2017 include two 3-year terms on the Parks and Recreation Commission, two 3-year terms on the Planning Commission, one 6-year term on the Port Authority, one 3-year term on the Utility Commission, and one seat on the Environmental and Sustainability Task Force

Residents interested in serving on a commission may pick up an application at City Hall, 2875 145th St. W. Application forms are also available at the city's website at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/commissionapp. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 24.

Parks, Planning, Port Authority, and Utility Commission terms begin April 1. Interviews will be held in March. Commissioners receive a $35 stipend for each regular meeting they attend. Task Force positions are unpaid.

For more information, contact the City Clerk at 651-322-2003 or by e-mail at cityclerk@ci.rosemount.mn.us.