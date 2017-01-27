The task force will present the plan and gather input from community members during a public open house from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9 in room 200 at the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail.

Community Development Director Kim Lindquist said the goal of the updated report is to look at sections of the downtown — the area along Highway 3 between 143rd Street and County Road 42 — that weren't addressed in the 2004 plan as well as changes to Rosemount's downtown needs. Since 2004, the city has conducted a market study to look at opportunities in downtown development and had the opportunity to evaluate whether concepts in the 2004 framework are still "worthy of discussion."

"It was time to dust that off and update it," Lindquist told the Rosemount Port Authority during a presentation Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The update also takes into account projects that have been completed since 2004, including Waterford Commons and the redevelopment of the St. Joseph's Church site into the Steeple Center and a senior living facility.

In her presentation, Lindquist emphasized that the proposals in the framework are just concepts for how commercial and residential development in the downtown could occur.

"Certainly if a developer comes up with something else, the port authority and council would consider them," Lindquist said. "This is just a rough idea to give some inkling of what the council is considering."

At the open house Feb. 9, city staff members will present concepts for each of the eight downtown blocks, then gather feedback from residents about what projects they might like to see in downtown Rosemount.

Questions in advance of the open house can be directed to Rosemount city planner Anthony Nemcek at 651-322-2090 or anthony.nemcek@ci.rosemount.mn.us.

The 2004 version of the downtown redevelopment report can be viewed online at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/16.