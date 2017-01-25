The project open house runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, at Rosemount City Hall, 2875 145th St. W.

The project, proposed for summer 2018, originally only included resurfacing the road, but has since been expanded to include a center turn lane over the entire 2.2-mile stretch, Rosemount interim Public Works Director John Morast told the Rosemount City Council Jan. 17.

The project will also address some drainage and flooding issues in that area.

Morast said there was some discussion about adding trails to the road during the project, but the location of a large gas line changed those plans.

Staff with Dakota County have been surveying the area, and will work with the city of Rosemount on the road design as the project develops.

"I'm sure many residents out there remember, maybe 15 or 20 years ago, we had flooding on that road just west of Shannon Parkway," said Mayor Bill Droste.

"The design will have our requirements for stormwater (retention) that we would do with any other roadway project," Morast confirmed.

The estimated project cost is about $2.975 million. Federal funding will cover about $1.14 million of the project, while about $1.83 million will be covered by local partners.

The cost sharing agreement with Dakota County stipulates that the county will cover 55 percent of the local match, about $1 million, while the cities will pay for 45 percent of the local portion, about $823,590.

Because the city of Rosemount includes about 77 percent of the project area, the city’s share will be $634,200.

At the open house, city and county staff will share information on the safety improvements, including the proposed design and project schedule. Staff will also gather input and answer questions from residents.

For more information about the project, visit the project website at https://www.co.dakota.mn.us/Transportation/PlannedConstruction/CR38/Pages/default.aspx.