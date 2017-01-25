The council voted voted 4-0 to renew Dakota Aggregates permit for 2017, adding a requirement that the company complete a sound study in the neighborhood just north of the site along Highway 42.

Councilmember Shaun Nelson, who abstained from voting on the permit at the advice of the city attorney, again voiced his concerns about noise and dust from the company's operation.

"I've taken issue with this from the start when more than two years ago it was obvious there was an issue with noise," said Nelson, who lives "within one or two football fields" of the mining operation.

Under the permit, Dakota Aggregates will continue mining in the same southern area, adjacent to County Road 46 and Station Trail, and expand operations in the northern mining area south of County Road 42.

Dakota Aggregates has been mining the site since 2013. None of the additional uses on the site — aggregate processing, concrete product casting, and concrete and asphalt production — have permits that are up for renewal, but could be discussed as part of Dakota Aggregates permit request, Community Development Director Kim Lindquist said.

The current large-scale mining permit was most recently renewed in March 2016 after a review of noise issues on the mining site. At that time, the company took steps to mitigate noise by adding noise dampening materials to machines, moving equipment and increasing the size of the berms along the site, Dakota Aggregates representative Shaun Dahl said.

In July 2016 Dakota Aggregates conducted an additional sound study at the gravel operation, which showed the site was in compliance with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency sound standards.

"Frankly, that is really what the basis for the city's ordinances on sound — we really take on the PCA standards which dictate both the sound during the day and at night," said Lindquist.

In the 2016 report, consultants also noted that in general, sound from traffic along Highway 42 exceeds noise coming from the mining operation.

Although Nelson acknowledged the company has taken steps to mitigate noise, he said the operation is not "white noise" and the noise can be "very alarming" when it occurs at night. The company's permit allows 24-hour-per day mining operations on the site.

"I think we should be siding with the citizens first and big business second," Nelson said. "I don't think by allowing our neighbors to sleep from 10 to 6 is something out of the ordinary."

Dahl said allowing mining to occur around the clock is important for the company because the company can only operate seven or eight months per year. During peak times, the company operates between 19 and 20 hours per day, and generally does not work on Sundays.

"In good times, when we're under the kind of demand we are today, we need every hour we can get, frankly, which is why we asked for them," said Dahl.

After a public hearing in December, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approving the permit, with the additional condition that Dakota Aggregates work with the city to conduct a sound test in the neighborhood north of the mining area sometime this spring.

In general, the growing volume of mining activity in the area, including operations regulated by the board of Empire Township, can make it difficult to assess noise concerns, a report from city staff noted.

"We all are well aware that there's quite a bit of mining in the area and many of the mines, while further away than Dakota Aggregates to the residents, also have very little protection from a sound standpoint," said Lindquist. "It's difficult to know what is the cause when there are sound concerns."

The council also approved small-scale mining permits for Shafer Contracting, Vesterra and Stonex, and Bolander and Sons. Lindquist said these permits could be approved as part of the consent agenda because the operations are not as extensive, said Lindquist.

Signing changes

Businesses operating in Rosemount's downtown area will be allowed to have dynamic lighted signs, but limited to only two colors on the sign at a time.

After a long discussion, the council approved an amendment to the city's zoning ordinance to allow dynamic signs in the downtown area, like those that have previously been approved for Culver's restaurant and the Steeple Center. Previously, dynamic signs were not allowed in the downtown area as a way of preserving the character of that area.

The council officially approved a text amendment to "allow full color dynamic signs in the downtown, restricted to two colors at any given time."

Civil penalties

The council issued civil penalties to MGM Wine and Spirits, House of Curry, and Carbone's Pizza and Pub for selling an alcoholic beverage to a minor during a compliance check of the city's licensed establishments Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Rosemount Police Department conducted the compliance checks with the cooperation of an underage purchaser. Following each incident, staff with the Police Department met or spoke with management at each establishment to discuss the violation and review city policies on identification, Police Chief Mitchell Scott noted in his report to the council.

This is the first offense in a three-year period for all three establishments. All three waived their right to a hearing and agreed to a civil penalty of $500.