The organization operates a training program called NLC University. It helps local officials develop vital skills and abilities to facilitate good government and positive change in their communities. With partnerships and access to national experts, NLC University attempts to deliver real-world solutions and innovative new approaches to the challenges that city leaders face across the nation.

As a Leadership Fellow, Weisensel will promote the training program and strengthen support for and networking among local officials who are committed to professional development and lifelong learning. Fellows also work to tie national efforts at local government leadership training to state organizations and to field test new platforms and models for training in local government.

This is his second appointment as an NLC Leadership Fellow. Last year he was one of 23 Fellows and the only member from Minnesota.