Heidi Freske takes seat on Rosemount City Council

"As a mother of young children, I'm very eager to ensure we have plans in place that are achievable to continue offering Rosemount residents a healthy environment," Freske said. "It's very important that we continue to increase our revenue, manage our spending conservatively, but also make smart investments in our infrastructure."

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Freske was sworn in as the newest member of the Rosemount City Council. Freske was elected this November and will take over for council member Vanessa Demuth for a four-year term.

In addition to working with the council to set some goals for the city, Freske said she would like to work on developing long-term plans for the police department, youth facilities, and development at UMore Park.

Both youth athletic associations — Rosemount Area Athletic Association and Rosemount Area Hockey Association — continue to grow about 10 percent each year, "so it's important to try and determine what the future needs look like based on anticipated growth," Freske said.

Next month, Freske will celebrate 20 years working for BI Worldwide, a global company headquartered in Minneapolis. Freske serves as an area director of a technology department that works with Fortune 500 companies around the world.

Freske is also a member of the Rosemount Port Authority, a volunteer with the Rosemount Area Athletic Association, and volunteer with the Rosemount High School 100 year celebration.

Freske has a range of family connections in Rosemount. Her parents and three of her siblings reside in the city, and Freske said she's lucky to be able to connect with her nieces and nephews and participate in their activities.

Freske and her husband build a new home in the city in 2015 where she lives with her three sons — Payne, a sophomore at Rosemount High School; Hunter, a kindergartener at Red Pine Elementary; and Luke, who is still in daycare.