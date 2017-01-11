In a memo to the council, Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz noted that the 2017 service agreement is very similar to the agreement approved in 2016, except for some changes in proposed programs and activities.

Council member Shaun Nelson asked that the agreement be removed from the consent agenda for discussion, where he raised concerns that RAAC is allowed to use the Steeple Center for free even when the organization charges for an event.

"When it comes to our youth organizations in town, we are always charging for any time indoor space is used," said Nelson. "I have concerns that what we do for one, we should do for the others."

Nelson reported that the city's ice rink brings in about $460,000 in revenue, which covers about 80 percent of the approximately $519,000 in operating expenses. The Steeple Center earns about $20,000 in revenue, covering around 15 percent of the $129,000 in annual operating expenses.

Nelson proposed bringing the agreement to a work session to discuss "what we give away for free and what we charge for."

Council member Jeff Weisensel was quick to criticize Nelson for holding up approval of the agreement, especially with members of RAAC in attendance at the meeting, calling the move a "stunt."

Weisensel said the city has similar agreements in place with the organizers of community events like Leprechaun Days, the Haunted Trail, and the Yellow Ribbon Network.

"Community volunteers take their time and effort to try and bring positive things to the community — it is different than the youth sports, granted they have their own unique circumstances," said Weisensel. "This is something about making your community better ... certainly it brings a vitality to our community."

Nelson responded that he didn't intend to belittle the arts, but wanted to treat all groups equally.

"I appreciate all of our organizations in town — the point I'm trying to make is that if they can charge for an event maybe (the space) shouldn't be free from the city," said Nelson.

Mayor Bill Droste noted that most of the events RAAC charges for are events where a professional group has been hired to perform or participate. Droste said he was concerned adding an additional space rental fee might cut back on those events.

In an email after the meeting, RAAC Chair Joanne Johnson said the group decides whether to have an an admission fee for an event "based on whether or not we have significant expenses to put on the event."

Although all events have some sort of cost, many have refreshments and supplies, others have higher costs associated with paying the artists or groups that may perform.

"As an arts organization, a main part of our mission is to support artists and therefore, we strongly believe in paying artists their asking price," said Johnson. "In other words, we do not negotiate prices with artists. If their fee is higher than we think the Rosemount market will bear, we will advise the artist of that and find another artist within our price range, or we may choose to not hold the event at all."

Johnson also noted that the nonprofit group does not build a profit margin into their budget for each event — extra income is reinvested into other events.

"We do not always break even on events we put on, oftentimes we lose money," said Johnson. "We make the best decisions we can and count on some events helping to pay for others."

After the discussion concluded, the council voted 5-0 to approve the service agreement.