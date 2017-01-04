Christine Watson is city hall's Employee of the Year

Watson was one of two city employees nominated by colleagues for the recognition. She was selected by the city's management team, led by city administrator Dwight Johnson.

Watson joined the city of Rosemount in March 2005 as a management analyst. She came to the city on the heels of being a stay-at-home mom and had worked in inventory management at Musicland Group's headquarters prior to that.

"I didn't want to be out of the workforce too long," Watson said. "I was looking for a job that matched my skill set. I ended up landing this one, which has been a blessing ever since."

When the public works department went through some restructuring in 2012, Watson was given the new title of public works coordinator, along with some new responsibilities.

In addition to tracking all activities in her department and monitoring its budget, she analyzes the budget and rates charged for the city's water and sewer utility and tracks compliance with standards for storm sewer service, water conservation and the condition of public works equipment. She also responds to residents' concerns and provides content for the city's newsletters and website.

Watson said she thinks she was chosen for this year's honor because of her work to maintain services for the public in a year where her department underwent numerous changes in staff.

"I don't want to say that I was the glue that held things together, but we've had a lot of internal staff changes and I was the one person who was consistent," Watson said. "That made it challenging, but it was pretty rewarding as well."

City administrator Dwight Johnson said Watson's strong analytical skills and positive attitude kept the city on track both financially and organizationally. In response to an email her mother wrote to him praising Watson, Johnson wrote, "I learned some time ago that when Christine speaks, I need to listen."

Police Chief Mitchell Scott said he nominated Watson for the award because she is knowledgeable and pleasant, exhibits a positive attitude, and is a team player.

"Her department had mass changeovers and a lot of new people coming in, and unfortunately, some people leaving," he said. "That can be difficult. With Chris being the rock there, it was always steadfast. It kept moving. She was always very helpful to me, and I observed her doing the same for other people. I think when you are always coming in with a smile on your face and treating people with respect, you deserve to be recognized."

Watson said she enjoys interacting with the public and likes the variety her job offers.

"I think it's an exciting city. There's a lot of growth, but there's still some old-town charm to it. It's fun to work for a city that's still expanding and growing ... I think people appreciate what we do."

Watson is the 14th employee to receive the city's Employee of the Year award. Her name will be added to a list of award recipients engraved on a plaque displayed at city hall.