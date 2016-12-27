City approves 225 unit apartment complex in downtown

The developer has proposed a phased project plan, adding one two-story apartment building per year for the next seven years. When all seven buildings are completed, the complex will have 140 one-bedroom units and 84 two-bedroom units, along with a leasing office that includes a community room and caretaker's apartment.

Kyle Klatt, senior planner, told members of the council that a concept plan for a similar development was approved within the last 10 years. One of the challenges for the project, said Klatt, is the oddly-shaped lot under consideration. It's constrained by both 145th Street to the north and rail lines to both the west and south.

One of the major concerns for city staff is the number and location of parking spaces on the site. Based on the site configuration, some parking spaces are as far as 300 feet from the nearest building, Klatt said.

The current plan includes 450 spaces in stalls and outside surface parking, which is still fewer than the city typically requires for a unit of this size. If the study finds there isn't adequate parking for residents of the complex, then the developer will be limited to six buildings with 193 total units.

The agreement with the city also specifies that the developer improve the aesthetics of the buildings by incorporating more brick or natural stone elements into the design, especially the sides of the buildings that will face the adjacent neighborhood.

The developer will also be required to meet the city's standards for landscaping and trees, planting at least 241 to meet the minimum requirements of the city's landscape ordinance. Klatt said the landscape plan will be part of the final site and building plan, which must be approved before any work can be done.

At a public hearing held by the Planning Commission in October, several residents expressed concern about adding high-density residential housing to this area. Others said they felt the property would be better used for business or government development.

To address some concerns about parking and screening the site, the updated plan presented to the city council included seven fewer apartments, additional parking, and a wider entrance to allow cars to stack up in two lines to leave the complex.

City sets legislative priorities

With the next session of the Minnesota Legislature quickly approaching, the Rosemount City Council approved a set of legislative priorities to share with area senators and representatives.

In addition to expressing support for platforms developed by two municipal organizations, the city platform includes requests for funding for four specific projects, as well as legislation to address two issues that affect local law enforcement agencies.

Local projects included in the platform are the Highway 52/County Road 42 interchange project, adding a quiet zone for trains along Bonaire Path, and expanding Rosemount's Family Resource Center.

Although there are federal and state funds planned for the Highway 52 project, the local share for the city of Rosemount is about $2.5 million. Allocating two years of road funding to the project will affect the city's ability to do other local projects, the platform states.

The city also lent support to Dakota County's request for funding to expand the Mississippi River Regional Trail. The portion of the trail through Rosemount needs to navigate around three active railways, industrial land, and high truck traffic in a small corridor.

The city also requested the state consider legislation over the control of drones — specifically on issues of private property and safety — as well as legislation requiring that massage therapists in the state be licensed. This would help local law enforcement efforts to control prostitution and other criminal activity, the platform states.