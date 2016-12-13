On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Rosemount City Council approved an updated 10-year Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) that looks at projects and infrastructure in four categories — streets, equipment, buildings and facilities, and utilities.

City staff develop the plan, then present it for consideration and approval by the Planning Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, and City Council.

"For the first time in awhile, we're showing some significant funds for improving our core public facilities," said City Administrator Dwight Johnson. "We're getting to a point where we need to look at some improvements, some remodeling, or maybe some additions."

This year, the city put together a task force to consider long-term facilities needs, including space at City Hall and for the Public Works Department. Johnson said the task force will present their recommendations in early to mid-2017. Those recommendations will help dictate spending of about $1 million allocated for general city facilities improvements.

Other major facilities projects for 2017 include $900,000 for the first phase of improvements at the UMore Park fields, $500,000 for a potential partnership on indoor recreation facilities, and $210,000 for restoration of Carroll's Woods.

Councilmember Shaun Nelson said he was concerned the city would not be able to address indoor recreation needs like additional ice rinks without acquiring additional land. Nelson noted that the local hockey association serves 700 kids with around 40 teams, and could be a potential partner.

"I'm glad to see we're addressing some of these needs for our youth, but at some point we have to come up with a plan to address the indoor amenities that are most needed," said Nelson.

Johnson said he didn't know what kind of partnership might develop, but that the CIP is specifically designed to only allocate existing funding on projects.

"If there's another try and the referendum in the next few years, that would be above and beyond the funding that's in this plan," said Johnson.

While presenting the CIP, Johnson also outlined a multi-year process to upgrade the city's baseball and softball fields. In 2018, the city plans an additional $900,000 for UMore Park, followed by $2.7 million to complete the Flint Hills ball fields in over two years in 2020 and 2021.

Road projects are funded, in part, with funding through aid from the state of Minnesota. The city has two projects currently in the works — an improvement of the Highway 52 and County Road 42 interchange in 2017, and turn lanes along McAndrews Road.

In 2018, the city is considering an improvement to Bonaire Path from Akron Avenue to the railroad tracks, including extending a quiet zone to that area. Other longer-term projects include Biscayne Avenue from Boulder Trail to County Road 46, and County Road 73 from Bonaire Path to the northern city limits.

Utility projects in the plan include a flood control project at Keegan Lake in 2017, extending utilities to UMore Park in 2018, considering water storage and treatment facilities in 2019, and construction of a new well in 2022.

City requests county-wide transit discussion

The council approved a resolution requesting county-wide engagement on transportation and transit funding.

The resolution is a response to the Dakota County Board of Commissioner's decision to leave the Counties Transit Improvement Board, a metro-area group that leverages a one-fourth cent sales tax to support transit construction and operation. In June, Dakota County voted to leave the group, effective 2019.

City Administrator Dwight Johnson said the resolution states that "cities should be involved in conversations about transit" in Dakota County. Burnsville, Apple Valley and Eagan have all passed similar resolutions.